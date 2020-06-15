Onyx Health Partners with CareJourney to Solve Data Interoperability Challenges for Health Payors

Partnership Enables the Data Strategy of Health Plans

ELKRIDGE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fhir--Onyx Technology, LLC, a NewWave company, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with CareJourney, a national leader in healthcare data analytics. Onyx and CareJourney will combine forces to provide healthcare payers and providers the most powerful products and services on the market today to lead in the emergent era of healthcare data interoperability.

“Both NewWave’s CEO Patrick Munis and [CareJourney President] Aneesh Chopra have long shared a vision of putting interoperable health data in the service of transforming America’s healthcare system,” says Susheel Ladwa, Onyx Technology’s CEO. “We are excited to be part of their impressive team.”

Central to the value of the partnership will be Onyx’s FHIR-based, cloud-native SAFHIR platform. Built in collaboration Microsoft, SAFHIR will provide out-of-the box health data interoperability for America’s health payers and providers. The platform enables secure connections between payers, providers and patients and is built on the technology Onyx’s parent company NewWave developed in building the Blue Button 2.0 API for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which provide secure, FHIR-based data sharing to over 50 million beneficiaries.

“This partnership with Onyx enhances CareJourney’s Interoperability Advisory Services with the ability to integrate with a proven interoperability solutions provider. Onyx brings to the table the experience and expertise of the CMS Blue Button 2.0 service, and they are perfectly positioned to extend these capabilities to commercial payers,” said Chopra.

“The SAFHIR platform is the foundation for a payer’s interoperability needs,” said Edward Yurcisin, Onyx Technology’s Chief Product Officer. “This platform built on top of Microsoft’s Azure API for FHIR enables the exchange of data for both internal and external users. SAFHIR not only enables payers to meet their regulatory requirements, it also enables payers to utilize data more efficiently in order to better serve beneficiaries.”

About Onyx Technology LLC

Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About CareJourney

CareJourney is a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, CareJourney currently supports leading payer, provider, and life sciences organizations across the US in achieving their goals by wringing new, high value insights out of expansive population claims data. Through its CareJourney Platform, CareJourney provides members with interactive dashboards of clinically-relevant insights around network design and management, care model management, patient risk segmentation, spend and utilization trends, network integrity, low-value care, and provider, practice and facility (acute and post-acute) performance.

