Onto Innovation to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) announced today that Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. ET at the Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York.

Michael Plisinski and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on January 15, 2020. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham representative.

The presentation material utilized during the Needham conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website: investors.ontoinnovation.com

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

