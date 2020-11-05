BusinessWire

Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IRconference--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:


Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Onto Innovation management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Benchmark Company representative to secure a meeting time.

DA Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Onto Innovation management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their DA Davidson representative to secure a meeting time.

12th Annual CEO Summit on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Onto Innovation management will meet with investors during the summit. The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the Events & Presentations page of investors.ontoinnovation.com. The virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. The last day for registration is December 10, 2020. For more information, please email Laura Guerrant-Oiye.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

