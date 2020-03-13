Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024 | Preference for Mobile-assisted Language Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalOnlineLanguageSubscriptionCoursesMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the online language subscription courses market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.68 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corp. and The Linguist Institute Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The preference for mobile-assisted language learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Preference for mobile-assisted language learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Language Subscription Courses Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Individual Learners

Institutional Learners

Type

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online language subscription courses market report covers the following areas:

Online Language Subscription Courses Market size

Online Language Subscription Courses Market trends

Online Language Subscription Courses Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-based language learning courses as one of the prime reasons driving the online language subscription courses market growth during the next few years.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online language subscription courses market, including some of the vendors such as Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corp. and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online language subscription courses market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

English - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spanish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of conversational learning

Use of gamification

Emergence of AI-based language learning courses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Duolingo Inc.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

italki HK Ltd.

Language Trainers Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rocket Languages Ltd.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Corp.

The Linguist Institute Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

