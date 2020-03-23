Online Assessment Platform Supports ‘Business Continuity’ With Promotional Offer

Questionmark cuts prices to help recruitment, training and development functions of businesses and organizations

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Questionmark, the enterprise-grade assessment provider, is offering discounts on its assessment platform and associated services to help minimize the disruption caused by introducing home-working policies.

A range of businesses and organizations are demonstrating determined business continuity in the face of the coronavirus crisis. From conducting online job interviews to utilizing the latest conference calling technology, organizations have maintained many essential business functions.

The new offers from Questionmark will help organizations continue to maintain compliance standards, employee development, learning, and training as well as decisions on promotions, hiring, and onboarding new employees.

The offer will help organizations to continue helping their people to develop and demonstrate their abilities, by remotely delivering assessments that are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

The offer is particularly tailored for organizations which currently deliver assessments using pen and paper, and for those who have previously delivered assessments online, but not remotely.

Lars Pedersen, CEO, Questionmark, said “the coronavirus pandemic is forcing us all to change how we work. With the right technology, organizations can maintain many essential business functions. With people working from home for long periods, it is not always straightforward to be sure that their expertise is being developed. That is where we can help organizations ensure they have the right assessments in place.”

The core bundle consists of:

The Questionmark Platform : can assess an unlimited number of test-sitters, from anywhere in the world. The platform provides a range of assessment formats including ‘drag and drop’, ‘multiple choice’ and many more. Organizations can conduct a range of assessments across different courses and ability ranges. Tests are automatically marked. Results are instantly compiled. Trends and patterns are easy and quick to spot.

: can assess an unlimited number of test-sitters, from anywhere in the world. The platform provides a range of assessment formats including ‘drag and drop’, ‘multiple choice’ and many more. Organizations can conduct a range of assessments across different courses and ability ranges. Tests are automatically marked. Results are instantly compiled. Trends and patterns are easy and quick to spot. Forensic Analysis : will give confidence in the integrity of their assessment results by making it possible to identify types of cheating that are usually hard to spot. Questionmark’s Forensic Analysis looks for patterns such as similarities in answers and the time taken to answer each question.

: will give confidence in the integrity of their assessment results by making it possible to identify types of cheating that are usually hard to spot. Questionmark’s Forensic Analysis looks for patterns such as similarities in answers and the time taken to answer each question. Professional Services: with access to Questionmark content experts, test-setters can ensure that the assessment is robust and appropriate. The experts will support organizations in setting up and deploying the platform and migrating from existing systems. As such, organizations new to the platform will receive a high level of support as they begin operating in a new environment.

Additional features are also available as part of the bundles include:

Record & Review : while organizations may trust staff or students to play by the rule of any test or assessment, there are times when the integrity of the results need to be justified to external stakeholders. Questionmark Record and Review function records the test taking place and flags anomalies for future analysis.

: while organizations may trust staff or students to play by the rule of any test or assessment, there are times when the integrity of the results need to be justified to external stakeholders. Questionmark Record and Review function records the test taking place and flags anomalies for future analysis. Questionmark Secure: when the stakes are high, extra security is needed. Questionmark Secure is a locked-down browser designed to help you provide a secure environment in which to deliver high stakes assessments such as tests and exams. Delivering assessments via Questionmark Secure can help significantly reduce the risk of cheating when deployed along with other defenses to combat impersonation and content theft.

Organizations who wish to take advantage of the offers, which runs for new customers until the end of June, should contact Questionmark to discuss pricing and how to tailor the offer to suit their needs: sales@questionmark.com

For more of the story, see the full press release here.

About the offer

Questionmark has set up a variety of popular bundles to help organizations with the transition to remote online assessments which can be easily and reliably delivered to people working from home. The offer, for new customers, to help them keep activities going, will run until the end of June 2020.

US: Kristin Bernor, head of external relations, Questionmark at Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com or 203.349.6438

UK: James Boyd-Wallis at james.boyd-wallis@fourteenforty.uk or 07793 021 607