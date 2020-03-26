OneStream Software Ranks Among Top 100 on Inc 5000 Midwest List of Fastest Growing Companies

OneStream positioned at 56th with 312% growth over two years

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leading provider of modern Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has been ranked among the top companies on the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list of the fastest growing private businesses in the region. With 312% growth over the two-year period, OneStream was 56th on the Midwest list.

OneStream has been on the national Inc. 5000 list for the past four years, jumping more than 400 positions in 2019 to rank among the top 700 fastest growing U.S. companies. It had a three-year growth rate of 656%.

“We believe that the Midwest, and Michigan in particular, provides great benefits for tech companies and businesses seeking to grow. The combination of strong talent, a pro-business development environment and the positive Midwest lifestyle has helped fuel our success. We hope to continue that growth as we help companies to manage through challenging times with our solutions that streamline financial planning and reporting and provide deeper insights into the business for decision-making,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software.

Digital Transformation of Finance

OneStream is helping a growing number of enterprises to digitally transform finance as they replace legacy on-premise finance applications and point cloud solutions with OneStream’s unified platform. This unified approach gives companies a ‘single source of truth’ for financial and operational data, significantly reducing time and costs. OneStream customers are able to accelerate their financial close, reporting and planning cycles and focus more time on strategic activities that enable better business decisions. This includes predictive planning, forecasting and modeling for various economic scenarios.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace further extends the value of the OneStream platform with more than 50 downloadable solutions that are fully tested and ready-to-deploy, including account reconciliations, lease accounting, tax provision and several specialized planning applications.

Inc. 500 Series: Midwest

This is the first year for the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small and mid-sized business sector impacts the economies of each Midwest state,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020

