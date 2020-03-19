OneStream Software is Recognized as a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

Customers rate OneStream 5 out of 5 for Cloud Financial Close Solutions based on 60 verified reviews over the past 12 months

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leading provider of modern Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has been named a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Customers gave OneStream the highest rating among all vendors with 5 out of 5 based on 60 Gartner-verified reviews posted in the past 12 months.

“OneStream’s mission is to deliver 100% customer success in helping enterprise companies to streamline critical finance processes, digitally transform finance and support strategic decisions across the business. We believe this Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition validates our commitment and we are especially proud of the strong praise many customers had for our unified platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software.

Customer comments on OneStream from the Gartner Peer Insights reviews included:

A growing number of companies, including some of the world’s largest global enterprises, are leveraging the unified OneStream XF platform to accelerate their financial close, consolidation and reporting; streamline planning and forecasting and extend analysis deeper into the organization to support business decisions. By unifying these processes in a single platform, OneStream customers can replace multiple legacy products and eliminate cloud-based point solutions to realize significant savings in time and cost. Companies can focus fewer resources on reporting past performance and more on driving future performance.

OneStream recently announced Predictive Analytics 123, an advanced solution for financial and operational planning and forecasting. The solution is available for download on OneStream’s XF MarketPlace.

To see the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice information and read customer reviews, go to https://gtnr.it/2Pcw97V

To read the March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Financial Close Solutions report, go to https://info.onestreamsoftware.com/2020-gartner-peer-insights-voc-financial-close.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 as one of the top 700 fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com

