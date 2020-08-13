OneStream Software Expands Board of Directors and is Ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies for the 5th Consecutive Year

OneStream deepens board expertise with the additions of Kara Wilson and Jonathan Mariner to support continued growth and pre-public structure

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, has appointed two new members to its board of directors. Jonathan Mariner, experienced finance executive and consultant at Overtime Sports Media, and Kara Wilson, Senior Advisor at KKR & Co. join the board, expanding the vast and diverse executive level experience of the OneStream Software Board of Directors. These additions to the board of directors come on the heels of the company's rapid growth and extensive independent recognition, including this week's ranking as number 914 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

OneStream Software recently announced the company experienced a 75 percent increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a 40 percent year-over-year growth in customer acquisitions and a 67 percent increase in employees. That impressive growth across several key metrics and the company's more than 500 percent increase in revenue over the last three years led to its recognition as one of the fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine for the fifth consecutive year. OneStream’s innovative solutions have empowered enterprises with the agility to adapt to the year's unprecedented challenges. The company's resulting success during these times validates its continued momentum and market leadership.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of OneStream’s cloud CPM platform in keeping remote workers connected while providing insights to management and the ability to quickly reforecast and model multiple business scenarios," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. “The additions of Jonathan Mariner and Kara Wilson to our board of directors is an important step for our company as we continue to expand our capabilities and market leadership.”

Jonathan Mariner is a seasoned financial executive who brings years of experience across several different industries, including 14 years with Major League Baseball (MLB) as VP & CFO. Mariner has also held various other board positions with companies such as Tyson Foods. At a time when assessing and avoiding threats is more critical than ever, Mariner brings a new element of risk management and financial controls experience to OneStream's board.

"OneStream’s growth is accelerating rapidly, supported by an outstanding team, an innovative solution and a customer-first mindset,” said Mariner. “I look forward to utilizing my diverse experience to ensure the company continues to succeed during an uncertain time in world history."

With over two decades of experience driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium-sized companies, Kara Wilson’s appointment as an experienced marketing executive will bring strong software marketing knowledge to the board. Wilson has held marketing leadership roles with some of the technology industry’s most influential companies, including Rubrik, FireEye, Okta, Cisco, SAP, SuccessFactors and PeopleSoft/Oracle. That marketing expertise will be critical to capitalizing on the company’s continued growth and executing its long-term strategy.

“We are witnessing an acceleration of the restructuring of the Office of Finance across enterprises worldwide, and OneStream has proven itself as the leading software provider in that digital finance transformation process," said Wilson. "I'm excited to join the board at this inflection point in the company's lifecycle and look forward to advising them on their next chapter.”

Learn more about OneStream at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 500 customers, 175 partners and over 500 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. To learn more, visit www.onestreamsoftware.com or follow our blog at http://blog.onestreamsoftware.com.

