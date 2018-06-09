OneLogin Secures $22.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — OneLogin, a provider of Unified Access Management for businesses, has raised an additional $22.5 million in financing. The company has also opened a new Seattle-area development center in Redmond, WA as it accelerates its move upmarket.

With participation from existing and new investors, OneLogin will use the capital to deliver on its mission to provide simple and secure application access to enterprises as they digitally transform. More than 2,000 enterprises globally secure their applications with OneLogin.

“I’m thrilled our investors believe in our vision for this market. Their support accelerates our investment in our company, brand, product, and importantly, our people,” said OneLogin CEO Brad Brooks. “With our ongoing expansion into the Seattle area, we will continue to grow and attract even more top tech talent.”

Evernote, Pac-12 Networks, and Spaceflight Industries are just a few of the regional companies among OneLogin’s growing enterprise customer ranks. OneLogin’s Unified Access Management Platform (UAM) allows companies of any size to manage access for on-premise and cloud applications with a single solution.

Already in 2018, the company has seen record growth in its last two quarters and is hiring rapidly – its employee base has grown 30% in the last seven months led by North America and EMEA.

“Unified Access Management represents a $20 billion market opportunity growing 15% year over year, and OneLogin is a leading player in addressing this massive market,” said Devdutt Yellurkar of CRV, which participated in the round. “I am excited about the momentum Brad Brooks and his team are driving and expect them to continue on their hyper-growth trajectory.”

OneLogin’s new development center is now open in the Seattle area at 7530 164th Ave NE.