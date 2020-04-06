OneDigital Delivers Cutting-Edge COVID-19 Health Plan Cost Impact Tool

New estimator tool allows customers to forecast impact of COVID-19 on their operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#invested--OneDigital, the nation’s leading strategic advisory firm focused on driving business growth for employers of all sizes, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Health Plan Cost Impact Tool. The new and proprietary tool equips employers with the potential financial impact of COVID-19 on their employee health plans by measuring the frequency and severity of COVID-19 cases within an employer’s unique population and geography and forecasts expected instances of infection, hospitalization and the dollar amounts associated with each.

Over the past several weeks, members of OneDigital’s analytics, actuarial and consulting teams have been calibrating data models for employers to understand the economic impact of COVID-19 as it relates to health insurance costs. Publicly available information is fragmented, disparate and in need of mathematical interpretation, normalization and then visualization so that employers can better understand the economic road ahead.

“A core value driver at OneDigital is that we need to bring employers “Peace of Mind” and never has this been more important than in today’s unsettling times,” said Adam Bruckman, president and CEO of OneDigital. “This tool is unique in its ability to draw upon data sets being provided daily from the CDC, federal, state and local agencies and over 15 additional health insurance, healthcare and actuarial sources.”

“Our go-to-market approach will be to make our COVID-19 Health Plan Cost Impact Tool available free of charge to any employer,” said Mike Sullivan, co-founder & chief growth officer at OneDigital. “Employers can benefit in better understanding the potential impact of coronavirus on their employee population, based upon infection rates and population density, geography, industry and numerous other data elements, all normalized to the mean of an overall US workforce.”

The COVID-19 Health Plan Cost Impact Tool is the latest development in OneDigital’s industry-leading approach to helping businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, OneDigital launched the Coronavirus Advisory Hub, an online resource for employers that provides practical solutions that are actionable, timely and helpful in shaping workforce decision-making. In addition, the firm has launched bi-weekly Employer Advisory Sessions, aimed at equipping employer’s insights on evolving workplace practices and newly emerging legislation that offers businesses and individuals with much-needed relief.

For additional information on the new tool, or to request a unique business analysis, visit: https://www.onedigital.com/covid19-health-plan-cost-impact-tool/

About OneDigital

OneDigital is the nation’s leading strategic advisory firm focused on driving business growth for employers of all sizes. Combining people and technology, OneDigital offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 2,000 employee benefits and human resource strategists serve the needs of over 50,000 employers across the nation. OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 12 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s 2019 list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will improve all aspects of plan design and performance.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For OneDigital

Allyson Smith, OneDigital

860.470.0306; agsmith@onedigital.com