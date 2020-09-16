One Platform for Content in the Cloud: Box Makes It Easier to Work Securely from Anywhere, Any Device, and Any Application

Introduces Annotations for iPad, Deeper Integrations with Microsoft Teams, Workflow and Security Enhancements

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced new capabilities to help organizations support secure collaboration on their most important information. These announcements, which will be featured tomorrow at the first-ever BoxWorks Digital, will help customers bring content and business processes together in a single platform -- reducing risk, improving collaboration, and making it easier than ever to get work done securely from anywhere, any device, and any application.

"Work today looks very different than five months ago. More people are working remotely, collaborating with teams around the clock, accessing sensitive data from personal devices, and using more applications than ever. It’s never been more challenging for enterprises to both secure their data and keep up with the pace of business," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "Our vision has always been to provide a central source of truth for your content in the cloud. At BoxWorks Digital, we’re enhancing that vision with innovation that will make it incredibly easy to collaborate on a single platform that’s secure, simple to use, easy to manage, and that extends to all the apps your teams use every day."

Collaborate on any file, with anyone, on any device

With approximately two-thirds of workers in the U.S. working remotely, the office in the new normal can be anywhere. Work today relies on secure team collaboration across regions, devices, and organizations. To make it easier to collaborate across distributed teams and on content in real-time, Box is introducing annotations for iPad and mobile, as well as enhancements to Box Relay, the company’s no-code workflow solution for automating business processes around content.

Annotations for iPad and Mobile:

Earlier this year, Box introduced the ability to create annotations in the Box web app when previewing any of the most commonly used file types like images, PDFs, and slide decks. This intuitive feature makes giving and receiving feedback simple, allowing for contextually relevant comments and changes to be visible right on the document. At BoxWorks Digital, Box will introduce:

Annotations on mobile (both phone and tablet) – just like on the web, users can simply select text, an image, or highlight anywhere and leave a comment on the preview of a document, and Box will automatically create and send a push notification to collaborators alerting them to the new annotation, making it simple and fast to give and receive feedback on any device.

Support for Apple Pencil, offering the ability to leave free-form mark-ups and text comments directly on files in Box from iPad. Handwritten notes can automatically be converted to typed text with Apple Scribble so they can seamlessly be added to documents or text boxes. Now, users don't have to rely only on the built-in keyboard to share feedback.

Box Relay:

Rolled out in 2019, today hundreds of customers use Box Relay to automate everyday processes like digital asset reviews, work order submission approvals, regulatory reporting approvals, and grant reviews. With simple, lightweight automation from Box Relay, common processes that are currently done manually or over email are now more repeatable and easier to manage. At BoxWorks Digital, Box will announce several enhancements to Box Relay, including:

Custom-built templates that customers can create, publish, and manage themselves, making it easier to roll-out and standardize teams on common processes while incorporating workflow best practices. In June, Box announced a library of pre-built templates to help customers create workflows without IT support.

New API extensibility that enables customers to power cross-system business processes across the enterprise by connecting their workflows within Box to third party applications like Salesforce or ServiceNow, as well as their custom applications.

Availability: Annotations for iPad and mobile are expected to start rolling out later this year. Custom workflow templates in Box Relay will be generally available in November, and API extensibility will be generally available in January.

Access all your important files right inside the applications you use everyday

Businesses continue investing in best of breed technology, with the average number of applications used by enterprises increasing to 88. Box today connects to over 1500 applications, including Salesforce, Slack, Zoom, Okta, Microsoft Office 365, and Google Suite, serving as the single source of truth to centralize content. Box will announce enhancements to Box for Microsoft Teams and unveil a redesigned App Gallery to make it easier than ever to discover and enable Box integrations.

Box for Microsoft Teams:

Thousands of joint customers are using Box and Microsoft Teams together today. Earlier this year, Box rebuilt its integration with Teams to make it easy for users to find, share, and access Box content from within the Teams application, saving time and improving productivity. At BoxWorks Digital, Box will debut key enhancements to the Box for Microsoft Teams experience, including:

Users can choose a Box folder to be synced automatically with a Microsoft Teams chat

Instantly grant access to Box files from within Teams

Receive Box notifications related to content activity directly within Teams

The New Box App Gallery:

The newly redesigned App Gallery will make it easier for customers to discover and enable integrations with all of the applications they use every day. The more functional layout will allow customers to easily discover and manage apps that integrate with Box while centralizing content across these external applications in one secure place.

Availability: The enhanced Box and Microsoft Teams integration is expected to be generally available in October. The redesigned App Gallery is expected to be available early next year.

Secure and Govern Your Sensitive Files

The average cost of a data breach is nearly $4 million, and a recent GDPR violation resulted in a €50 million fine. The ‘new normal’ for work requires a new approach to security, and at BoxWorks Digital, Box will showcase security and compliance features that help customers protect and govern data in the cloud without getting in the way of work.

Box Shield:

Box Shield, the company’s breakthrough security solution for protecting content in the cloud, is designed to limit accidental data leakage by helping users avoid mistakes and risky behaviors with company data, as well as to provide threat detection to security teams. Powered by advanced machine learning, Box Shield is the company’s fastest growing product ever.

Earlier this year, Box added both native malware detection and intelligent, automated classification to Box Shield. Shield is now restricting approximately 400,000 accidental shares every day, and over the last 90 days alone, Shield has analyzed more than two billion files for known threats and classified over 50 million files. At BoxWorks Digital, Box will announce a new policy exception capability for Box Shield. The new capability, which must be opted-into at the corporate level, allows employees to make policy exceptions by providing business justification, which is then recorded for auditing purposes.

Compliance:

As a pioneer in compliance in the cloud, Box provides businesses with a central place to meet their industry-specific compliance requirements. Box already supports rigorous compliance standards like FINRA and GDPR. At BoxWorks Digital, Box will announce that it will add FedRamp High certification and expand its GxP validation offering for federal and life sciences customers respectively.

In addition to helping customers track data and meet compliance standards, Box will also add event-based retention to its content lifecycle management toolset. Customers will be able to enable retention and disposition of files for a configurable amount of time depending on their business needs. For example, customers will be able to set a schedule for disposition of files after a client account is closed, a contract expires, or an employee departs.

Availability: The new policy exception capability is expected to be available to Box Shield customers next year. The new compliance features are expected be available to Box Governance customers early next year.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Media Relations:

Kait Conetta

press@box.com

Investor Relations:

Alice Kousoum Lopatto and Elaine Gaudioso

+1 650-209-3467

ir@box.com