ON Semiconductor to Provide Danfoss with High Power Devices for Inverter Traction Modules

12” Fab enables scale and a secure supply for automotive applications

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES_2018--PCIM Digital Days - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and Danfoss A/S today announced that ON Semiconductor will supply Danfoss Silicon Power with high power IGBTs and diodes for inverter traction modules in the fast growing electric vehicle market.

As a leading supplier of power semiconductors for more than 50 years, ON Semiconductor has developed a wide range of automotive components, by applying advanced technology and extensive R&D expertise, in the fields of high-voltage interfacing, smart power management, in-vehicle networking, system level integration, and sensor interfaces. The company also provides a robust set of modeling tools that enable the designer to realize application performance in simulation rather than costly measurement cycles. In addition, utilizing the 12 inch Fab in East Fishkill, ON Semiconductor is perfectly positioned to supply competitive devices at a scale necessary to serve the vehicle electrification market for years to come.

Danfoss Silicon Power is a subsidiary of the Danfoss Group, the largest industrial company in Denmark. For decades, Danfoss Silicon Power has been helping top tier manufacturers and system suppliers meet stringent reliability, design and cost targets by designing, developing and manufacturing customized power modules for automotive, industrial and renewable applications.

“Chip independency is an important and fundamental element of the Danfoss go-to market strategy. By selecting IGBT chips from ON Semiconductor we are accommodating the high growth expectations from our automotive customers,” said Claus A. Petersen, senior vice president and general manager, Danfoss Silicon Power. “Our main objective is to develop world-class power modules, fitted exactly for the application in question. We are happy to have a long-term and robust relationship with ON Semiconductor.”

“With investment in power technologies and manufacturing capacity globally, ON Semiconductor reiterates our firm commitment to be the top supplier of automotive high power devices,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president of the Advance Power Division at ON Semiconductor. “Utilizing our semiconductor portfolio with Danfoss’ extensive experience in power module design and manufacturing, we expect our penetration in the vehicle electrification market to accelerate, benefitting both companies.”

ON Semiconductor will fabricate the high power components in manufacturing locations in East Fishkill, New York, and Bucheon, South Korea. Danfoss will fabricate their power modules in Flensburg, Germany, and Utica, New York.

To learn more about ON Semiconductor’s portfolio of high power devices, join PCIM Digital Days on 7th and 8th July, where ON Semiconductor experts will present a number of technical seminars, offer advice and answer questions. Find more details here: www.onsemi.com/about/company/events/upcoming-tradeshows/pcim or visit its website.

Meet experts from Danfoss Silicon Power at PCIM Europe Digital Days through the presentations:

Learn more about Danfoss Silicon Power here: www.siliconpower.danfoss.com.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

About the Danfoss Group

Danfoss engineers advanced technologies that enable us to build a better, smarter and more efficient tomorrow. In the world’s growing cities, we ensure the supply of fresh food and optimal comfort in our homes and offices, while meeting the need for energy-efficient infrastructure, connected systems and integrated renewable energy. Our solutions are used in areas, such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933 and today Danfoss holds market-leading positions, employing 27,000 people and serving customers in more than 100 countries. We are privately held by the founding family. Read more about us at www.danfoss.com.

