Omnicell to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 27, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to discuss the Company’s Third Quarter 2020 financial results.


What:

Omnicell Third Quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast

When:

October 27, 2020, 1:30 p.m. PT

Who:

Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder

Peter Kuipers, chief financial officer

Where:

The conference call can be monitored by dialing 1-800-696-5518 within the U.S. or 1-706-758-4883 for all other locations. The Conference ID # is 7580519.

 

The webcast can be accessed at: http://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations

Replay:

Available starting at 4:30 p.m. PT on October 27, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. PT on November 24, 2020. Dial 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and 1-404-537-3406 for all other locations, Conference ID # 7580519

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.*

*From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations site and other online and social media channels, including our Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, to disclose material non-public information and comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“FD”).

