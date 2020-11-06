BusinessWire

Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:


  • Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:15pm ET.;
  • Peter Kuipers will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00am ET.;
  • Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder and Peter Kuipers, will participate in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, November 30 through December 3, 2020.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

