Omnicell to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health and wellbeing of its employees, stockholders and the broader community, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast. The virtual Annual Meeting will be held as planned on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT. Stockholders will not be able to attend in person.

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit www.meetingcenter.io/238938008. The password for the meeting is OMCL2020. The live audio webcast will begin promptly at 1:30 pm PT, with online access beginning at 1:15 pm PT.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in conjunction with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the notice.

