Omdia Ranks Verimatrix #1 for Market Momentum in Video Content Security Scorecard

Verimatrix’s Rapid Growth and Diverse Security Portfolio Set It Apart from Industry Peers

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it has ranked at the top of Omdia’s Video Content Security Scorecard: 2020 Edition. Verimatrix received the highest score in the Market Momentum category. The company was also given a high score for overall Market Presence, deeming it as a leader in the video content security space.

Omdia’s Video Content Security Scorecard praised Verimatrix as “the content security segment’s unambiguous Momentum leader” and a video security company that “encourages the security segment’s co-Leaders to follow suit." The report recognized the company for tapping into segments largely overlooked by industry peers: application and code protection, TV Everywhere authentication, HDCP/DTCP software stacks and B2B digital rights management.

Omdia’s Scorecard identified several Verimatrix strengths; Focus, aggressivity, nimbleness, release cadence, desire to innovate, responsiveness to market change challenges and increasing its composite security revenues/market share year over year.

“The content security segment is undergoing something of a phase transition,” said Merrick Kingston, Associate Director, Research & Analysis, Digital Media & Video Technology for Omdia. “Value is shifting away from passive encryption, and toward a new class of anti-piracy services. We believe that Verimatrix is uniquely positioned to negotiate this transition. The firm has diversified its sources of content security revenue with unrivalled rapidity, has assembled a superlative portfolio of cloud-based multi-DRM, watermarking, application shielding, tamper detection, and passwordless authentication services, and is positioned strongly to secure not only B2C networks, but to secure, too, a multitude of vulnerabilities that present across the B2B portion of the digital media value chain.”

“For nearly two decades Verimatrix has established itself as a leader in the conditional access and digital rights management space, but what continues to set us apart is our drive for innovation,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from Omdia.”

About Omdia

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio, Ovum, Tractica and Heavy Reading. The Omdia Video Content Security Scorecard: 2020 Edition serves to provide a clear understanding of the market’s top content security vendors, their positioning, their strategies, and their strengths. Click here to access the full report.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners to get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

