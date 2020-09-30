Olo Releases Serve: Food Ordering Refined

Streamlined order creation, speedy checkout flows, and modern design experience replace legacy Olo UX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo, the leading food ordering platform for the restaurant industry today announced that Serve, its completely refreshed ordering experience, is available for all customers leveraging the Olo platform to serve diners.

The public launch of Serve caps off a multi-year R&D initiative and phased deployment of the new framework, designed to modernize the fully branded Olo white-label experience. Take a tour of Serve >>

Brands that have already completed migration to the Serve interface are seeing higher order subtotals and conversion rates. Serve is a fully responsive web experience designed to optimize the UX for guests on any device, replacing multiple iterations of Olo’s legacy UX.

“We built Serve with the knowledge of studying how millions of people place their food orders every week,” said Theresa Schaefer, SVP of Product & Design at Olo. “The prevailing consumer insight we’ve always come back to is that speed and menu navigation top the list for a successful transaction.”

“As a long-time Olo customer, we’re thrilled to see all the ongoing investment in the platform,” said Nick Scarpino, SVP of Marketing & Off-Premise at Portillo’s Hot Dogs. “With Serve, we are able to take advantage of continuous platform updates without the need to manage ongoing development.”

Customers utilizing Serve are able to upgrade their branded digital storefront with:

Faster ordering and checkout: Consolidated order flows have reduced the time to complete an order by 5 seconds on average.

Redesigned menu with higher ticket potential: Brands with the new menu design have seen conversion rates increase by 6% on average.

Brands with the new menu design have seen conversion rates increase by 6% on average. New ways to customize products: We’ve reduced UI complexity for some of the most elaborate menu interactions, offering new ways to present modifiers (e.g. sliders, steppers, dropdowns, etc.), resulting in a reduction of three fewer customer interactions per order on average.

“In building Serve, we focused on two key challenges: driving order profitability for our customers while getting food faster to their guests,” said Janna Sheng, Associate Director of Product Management at Olo. “Building an entirely new front-end experience that is able to scale on top of a complex ordering platform is not easy. With this new experience, we are now looking forward to being able to iterate and release long-awaited-for enhancements more quickly than we ever could before. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve released with Serve.”

Serve is built to interact with other areas of the Olo platform and includes various handoff methods (Dispatch delivery, Point of Sale (POS) integration, and more).

“At Nekter Juice Bar, it is crucial for us to give the best possible digital experience, regardless of device, so we are very excited about Olo's launch of their new responsive online ordering experience,” said Jon Asher, VP of Digital Marketing at Nekter Juice Bar. “This update will make it even faster and easier for our guests to get their favorite freshly-made juice, smoothie or acai bowl, wherever they are and whatever device they are using!”

“We are thrilled with the enhancements made to the new web online ordering platform,” said Sylvia Becker, Senior Director of Media Services at FIC Restaurants, Inc. “It has an updated visual layout and optimal user flow for an improved guest experience.”

“More than ever, users are ordering online and on the move. Without the Team Members there to assist, we rely on our online ordering platform to be consistent and convenient for our Guests. Serve brings a user-friendly ordering experience that looks and feels familiar as the site adapts whether you’re on a desktop, laptop, or mobile device,” said Dylan Briotti, Director, Brand Strategy & Creative at Jake’s Franchising LLC.

Serve is a platform enhancement available today for all Olo customers at no added cost.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

