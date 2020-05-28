Oliver Wyman Announces Equity Investment in Corridor Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman today announced it has acquired a minority stake in Corridor Platforms, an industry-leading decision workflow governance and automation software provider. Til Schuermann, Oliver Wyman Partner and Co-Head of Risk & Public Policy for the Americas, will also be joining the Board of Directors of Corridor Platforms. Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms entered into a strategic collaboration in July 2019.

“We have been impressed by the distinct power of Corridor Platforms’ unique solution to enable timely end-to-end credit decisioning while enhancing governance. Financial institutions often go through months of effort in harnessing big data and analytics and integrating these with existing systems, while Corridor’s connected platform reduces that time to a few weeks, from analytics to insights. This couldn’t be more important in today’s shifting and challenging environment, as credit models and decisioning are under pressure to be updated and put into practice faster than ever before,” said Til Schuermann.

Manish Gupta, CEO of Corridor Platforms said, “Oliver Wyman has decades of experience at the forefront of risk management and advanced analytics. We could not have found a better firm to help clients leverage Corridor Platforms solutions and create rapid, sustainable, and lasting impact.”

Founded in 2017, Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of decision workflow governance and automation solutions that transform risk and marketing decisioning at banks.

To find out more about Corridor Platforms, please register here for the upcoming webinar on June 4: https://owg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6gmye_wYR_eV1IJSu-8TYw

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies [NYSE:MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

About Corridor Platforms (www.corridorplatforms.com)

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software. The company’s decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned credit professionals leveraging the most advanced analytics and big data capabilities. The core leadership team comprises of senior executives with decades of experience designing, underwriting, pricing and managing multi-billion dollar lending portfolios through multiple credit and recessionary cycles. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Service and Oliver Wyman.

