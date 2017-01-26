Olive Garden Offers All-You-Can-Eat Classics

Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden is introducing the next phase in ‘never ending’ with its new Never Ending Classics promotion. Available in restaurants now, the new limited-time offer gives guests unlimited servings of their most loved Olive Garden menu items, starting at $11.99 for spaghetti with meat sauce and higher for lasagna and chicken parmigiana.

Last year, Olive Garden fans proved that they can’t get too much of a good thing when they immediately claimed 21,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes, a seven-week all-access pass to the annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. Now, guests’ cravings for lasagna or Chicken Parmigiana are satisfied through the never ending celebration.

The never ending lineup features five Olive Garden guest-favorite entrees:

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

Lasagna Classico

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana

Guests who can’t decide among their favorites are in luck, as they can mix and match among the featured dishes with each refill.

“First we introduced unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks. Then we debuted Never Ending Pasta Bowl. And now we’re excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favorite Olive Garden classics,” said Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “We selected five of our most popular entrees so guests may indulge in as many of their favorites as they want, all at an incredible value.”

From now until March 6, guests who order Never Ending Classics can enjoy unlimited servings of their Olive Garden favorites, homemade soup or salad, and freshly baked breadsticks. For more information, visit www.olivegarden.com/specials/never-ending-classics.