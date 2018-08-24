Olive Garden Introduces Annual Pasta Pass

Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden is introducing a new all-you-can-eat pass for one year. The Never Ending Pasta Pass will allow 1,000 superfans the opportunity to buy an exclusive Annual Pasta Pass for only $300. The Annual Pasta Pass includes 52 weeks of unlimited servings of guests’ favorite pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. This unprecedented pass will be available to purchase alongside 23,000 $100 Never Ending Pasta Passes exclusively at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 11 p.m. Pacific time.

Olive Garden has more than 850 restaurants nationwide and is owned by Darden Restaurants.

Last year, 22,000 Pasta Passes were claimed instantaneously, giving guests an all-access pass to Olive Garden’s most popular promotion of the year, Never Ending Pasta Bowl.

“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for – an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”

Never Ending Pasta Pass

23,000 available

$100 each

each Eight weeks of unlimited access to Never Ending Pasta Bowl

Guests who claim one of the 23,000 Pasta Passes for $100 can enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

Annual Pasta Pass

1,000 available

$300 each

each 52 weeks of unlimited access to Never Ending Pasta Bowl

For less than $1 a day, 1,000 lucky recipients of an Annual Pasta Pass will receive 52 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.

Never Ending Pasta Bowl



Throughout Never Ending Pasta Bowl beginning Sept. 24, all guests can enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. Guests can choose among pastas, homemade sauces and toppings to create more than 100 possible combinations. This year, a new Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Sauce and Garden Veggies topping are added to the lineup.