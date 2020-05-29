BusinessWire

Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:


Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Bill Losch, Chief Financial Officer
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presenter: Bill Losch, Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Morgan Stanley Zero Trust Conference
Presenter: Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
Thursday, June 25, 2020

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 8,400 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com 
415-851-4744

Media Contact:
Lindsay Life
press@okta.com 
415-463-1560

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chair Deals for 2019: Office, Computer, Recliner & Massage Chair Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Posted on Author Business Wire

Consumer Walk review the best chair deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Save on computer, office, massage and recliner chairs.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The best chair deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by t…
BusinessWire

Ubiquity Completes Investment in San Diego’s First-Ever, Open-Access Fiber Network

Posted on Author Business Wire

Potential to reach $250 million in total investment size
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubiquity Partners, LP (“Ubiquity”), which invests in critical communications infrastructure throughout the United States, announced today it recently comple…
BusinessWire

Taiwan Excellence to Host News Conference at 2019 AAPEX to Introduce Technology-Driven Products

Posted on Author Business Wire

Taiwan Excellence to host news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX)

News conference will feature new product introductions from representatives at Noodoe Corporation, EverFocus Electronics Corp. and Te…