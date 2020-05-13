Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement on May 16

MIDWEST CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Classof2020--Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) will honor the Class of 2020 at an online commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16.

In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, OVCA is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebration online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students and esteemed guests.

“Although our seniors have not had the traditional end of year many had planned, we are thankful that we have been able to provide our students with educational continuity despite the pandemic,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “Our graduates have worked so hard, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements in any way we can.”

This year, OVCA will graduate 219 students, many of whom have been enrolled at OVCA their entire high school career. Graduating seniors will receive their high school diplomas and are making plans to continue their education, join military service, or enter the workforce. Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Oklahoma and beyond, including Coffeyville Community College, Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma University, Rogers State University, Tulsa Community College, and University of Central Oklahoma.

Entering its 10th year of operation, OVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. OVCA also offers student clubs, field trips and social outings to grow a sense of school community. The full-time online public charter school serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 3:00 PM CT

WHERE: OVCA 2020 Graduation Link

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serving Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

Emily Riordan

Director, Corporate Communications

K12 Inc.

703-483-7328

eriordan@k12.com