Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024 | Growing Online Sale of Office Stationery and Supplies to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalOfficeStationeryandSuppliesB2BMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the office stationery and supplies B2B market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Co., Office Depot Inc., Staples Inc., Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., and WHSmith Plc. are some of the major market participants. The growing online sale of office stationery and supplies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing online sales of office stationery and supplies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-office-stationery-and-supplies-b2b-market-industry-analysis

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Product
  • Paper Products
  • Desk Supplies
  • Stationery/mailing Supplies
  • Computer/printer Supplies
  • Filing Supplies
  • Binding Supplies
  • Time Tracking Supplies
  • Supplies For Hanging
  • Identification Supplies
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40126

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office stationery and supplies B2B market report covers the following areas:

  • Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Size
  • Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Trends
  • Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for recyclable stationery products as one of the prime reasons driving the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the office stationery and supplies B2B market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Paper products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Desk supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stationery/mailing supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Computer/printer supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Filing supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Binding supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Time tracking supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Supplies for hanging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Identification supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing demand for recyclable stationery products
  • Growing popularity of private-label brands
  • E-auctioning of office stationery and supplies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • BIC Group
  • Costco Wholesale Co.
  • Office Depot, Inc.
  • Staples Inc.
  • Tesco Plc
  • Walmart Inc.
  • WHSmith Plc

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

