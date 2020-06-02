Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024 | Growing Online Sale of Office Stationery and Supplies to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalOfficeStationeryandSuppliesB2BMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the office stationery and supplies B2B market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Co., Office Depot Inc., Staples Inc., Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., and WHSmith Plc. are some of the major market participants. The growing online sale of office stationery and supplies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing online sales of office stationery and supplies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Product
- Paper Products
- Desk Supplies
- Stationery/mailing Supplies
- Computer/printer Supplies
- Filing Supplies
- Binding Supplies
- Time Tracking Supplies
- Supplies For Hanging
- Identification Supplies
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office stationery and supplies B2B market report covers the following areas:
- Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Size
- Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Trends
- Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for recyclable stationery products as one of the prime reasons driving the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next few years.
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the office stationery and supplies B2B market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Paper products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Desk supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stationery/mailing supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computer/printer supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Filing supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Binding supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Time tracking supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Supplies for hanging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Identification supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for recyclable stationery products
- Growing popularity of private-label brands
- E-auctioning of office stationery and supplies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- BIC Group
- Costco Wholesale Co.
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Staples Inc.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
- WHSmith Plc
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
