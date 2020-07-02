BusinessWire

Octavian Announces Launch of Transaction Platform

Experienced Team Led by Richard Hurowitz to Pursue Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octavian & Company LLC (“Octavian” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched a transaction platform and will invest in a broad range of opportunities in partnership with some of the world’s leading private equity funds and institutional investors.


Richard Hurowitz, chief executive officer of Octavian, stated, “With the global markets at an inflection point and companies seeking to address pandemic-induced challenges, an attractive market is developing for those who have experience identifying and developing differentiated transactions. We maintain strong relationships globally and are seeing activity increase meaningfully – both in the United States and overseas, where we have exceptional relationships. At this time, there are great opportunities to pursue niche transactions, which are at the core of Octavian’s franchise.”

Octavian currently has several potential transactions pending with large private equity funds and expects one or more to close in third quarter of 2020.

Founded in 2006, Octavian has long been a specialist in niche investments in public and private markets internationally. Over the years, its principals have developed particular expertise uncovering proprietary investment opportunities in the media, consumer products, luxury, infrastructure, transportation and other sectors, as well as in small-cap and mid-market opportunities. The principals at Octavian have participated in significant transactions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A previous Octavian Advisors fund, which managed $1.4 billion and was named one of the top global hedge funds by Bloomberg, was sold to the TPG Special Situations Group in 2013.

About Octavian

Octavian is a boutique global investor. The firm was founded in 2006 and has successfully invested in over fifty countries on six continents. Octavian partners with some of the world’s leading investors, executives and leaders on its transactions. The shareholders of Octavian collectively have in excess of $10 billion in capital. For more information about Octavian, please visit www.octavian.com.

About Richard Hurowitz

Richard Hurowitz is an investor, writer, and the publisher of The Octavian Report, a quarterly magazine of ideas and host of the annual Octavian Forum. He is the chief executive officer of Octavian & Company.

Previously, he was the founder and chief investment officer of Octavian Advisors, an international special situations and distressed investment fund which managed approximately $1.4 billion and which was sold to TPG, the private equity firm. Prior to founding Octavian, Richard was a partner at Halcyon Asset Management, a multi-billion dollar hedge fund. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of EI Towers SpA, the Italian broadcast towers company, and of Head NV, the Austrian sporting goods business.

Richard serves on the governing board of the Yale University Art Gallery and is a member of the Bretton Woods Committee and of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a graduate of Yale and of Columbia Law School.

Richard has published articles and opinion pieces about history and current events in numerous publications, including: the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Daily Beast, USA Today, the Times of London, History Today and Time.


