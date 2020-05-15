Oblong Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 14, 2020 its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”).

As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company's audited financial statements contain an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that include a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. See further discussion in footnote 2 to the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph.

Investors are encouraged to carefully review the 2019 Annual Report for a complete analysis of the Company’s results from operations and financial condition. The 2019 Annual Report, including our consolidated financial statements included therein, is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.oblong.com. In addition, copies of our periodic and current reports, proxy statements and other information can be read and copied on official business days during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SEC’s Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You may obtain information on the operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

