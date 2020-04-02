o9 Solutions Announces Exciting New Additions to AIM10x Executive Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions today announced three new additions to the AIM10x Executive Network. This network, which is part of the broader ‘AIM10x’ initiative sponsored by o9 Solutions, has the goal of creating a network of change agents driving digital transformation in organizations.

The AIM10x Executive Network brings together visionary leaders who have built significant operating experience at some of the world's largest companies. Their combined experience and network will help define the future of digital transformation in operations and planning. This digital transformation will lead to global enterprises that are not only more efficient and profitable, but also utilize the earth’s resources sustainably and responsibly. Their scope and expertise will set the vision for all aspects of an integrated enterprise – from supply chain to finance, sales and product development.

The AIM10x Executive Network is honored to welcome Chris Tyas, Pertti Korhonen, and Everett Plante. Chris, Pertti and Everett bring unique capabilities and expertise to the AIM10x Executive Network.

Chris Tyas has spent the previous 36 years of his career at Nestlé, the largest CPG company in the world. In his last role he was the Global Supply Chain Head based out of Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland. Chris was named as the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region’s top-ranking Supply Chain Executive in June 2018. Very recently, Chris was appointed by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to oversee Britain’s Food Supply Chain as a response to the COVID-19 supply chain challenges. Chris will lead the AIM10x Executive Network as its Chairman and brings a wealth of knowledge, particularly in the CPG Industry.

Pertti Korhonen has spent 20 years of his career at Nokia, most recently as the Chief Technology Officer and part of the Executive Board. Pertti was responsible for transforming Nokia’s supply chain from a point of crisis to an award-winning operation, including being honored as the World’s Best Supply Chain. Since Pertti left Nokia (2006), he served various companies as the Chief Executive Officer or Board Member across various industries such as Technology, Software, Telecom, Process industry, Machine building and Services. Pertti brings tremendous Executive Leadership experience and has been an early adaptor of new technologies throughout his impressive career.

Everett Plante has spent his entire career in the high-tech sector and, in his latest role, was the Chief Information Officer of Silicon Labs, a large semiconductor company based in Austin, Texas, USA. Everett has implemented new technologies throughout his career (at Sysco, Compaq, Silicon Labs) and brings a strong perspective to the way organizations can ready themselves from a change management perspective. Everett’s experience in driving digital transformation in the high-tech industry will be extremely useful for fellow AIM10x members.

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions and AIM10x, Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and Co-Founder of o9 Solutions and active member of the AIM10x Executive Network stated; “We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris, Pertti and Everett to the AIM10x Executive Network. The AIM10x vision is to enable a 10X improvement in efficiency, agility and sustainability across the operations of global enterprises using digital transformation platforms. Chris, Pertti and Everett are among the world’s most respected Executives in Supply Chain and IT. Their leadership and vision will be highly impactful in influencing and accelerating the digitization of business planning processes at large organizations all around the world.”

Chris Tyas states; “Large corporations are waking up to the imperative of digitally transforming their planning and operations. However, digital transformation needs to go from buzzwords and empty promises to delivering tangible value. Platform technologies like o9 Solutions are pioneering this trend with a singular focus on value delivery for Fortune 500 corporations. I am looking forward to this journey with my fellow leaders in the AIM10x Executive Network, and hope that many organizations will join us, in our mission to transform large organizations, because that is good for them, and good for the planet as well.”

Pertti Korhonen states: “Integrated Supply Chain Planning is one of the most important elements of competitiveness for any company dealing with physical flow of products. It has a major impact on customer service, responsiveness to market demand changes, profitability and return on investment – in nutshell it has a big impact on both growth and profitability. Today’s supply chains are complex and global. The only way to gain competitiveness is to establish real time visibility, both of the information flow from the end customer throughout the chain to all suppliers, and to the flow of goods from suppliers to end customers. I am very excited that with the o9 platform this dream is finally becoming possible.”

Everett Plante states; “Through-out my career I have seen the impact that technology has had on a company’s ability to be truly excellent at all they do. I believe that the o9 Solutions platform has the opportunity to take that to the next level, by providing deeper insights into business changes in almost real-time, allowing enterprises to have the insight to focus on what is important to drive business value. I am excited to be working with the AIM10x Executive Network to bring this conversation out to a much broader audience and be part of the transformation that is being enabled by o9.”

About AIM10x

AIM10x is a broad movement of organizations using AI-powered management systems to drive digital transformation, with the aim to unlock 10X value improvement.

The AIM10x movement consists of a network of change agents driving digital transformation within organizations. The movement consists of the AIM10x Executive Network, the AIM10x Science Network, AIM10x Digital Transformation Events and AIM10x City Networks.

About the AIM10x Executive Network

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading provider of an AI platform that transforms planning and decision-making capabilities across the digital supply chain. o9’s clients span a variety of industry segments including consumer products, manufacturing and retail. By delivering solutions that utilize modern AI technology to empower users with superior visibility, predictive and prescriptive insight and cross-functional collaboration, o9 Solutions is helping organizations achieve new levels of productivity, speed and expertise in decision making.

