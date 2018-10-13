Nyotron Receives $10 Million From Ingram Micro

SANTA CLARA — Nyotron, a provider of the industry’s first OS-Centric Positive Security solution to strengthen endpoint protection, today announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Ingram Micro to help it accelerate its global presence – particularly in the United States – and build its global channel ecosystem.

The partnership, which includes a $10 million investment from Ingram Micro, expands on an existing relationship between Nyotron and Ingram Micro, which began earlier this year when the companies entered into a distribution agreement, whereby Nyotron’s security solution was offered on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. This partnership is the latest example of Ingram Micro’s ongoing strategy to help ISVs of all stages commercialize their intellectual property, expand their global reach and diversify their revenue.

“Throughout our partnership with Ingram Micro, we’ve seen their teams offer tremendous opportunities to both channel partners and software vendors across the globe,” said Sagit Manor, CEO of Nyotron. “This strategic partnership is a validation of the vision both companies had, and will allow Nyotron to boost our US presence, build out our channel program, and further bolster our sales and marketing efforts in order to increase security posture around the globe. We are proud to expand our relationship with a well-respected industry leader such as Ingram Micro.”

Nyotron’s leading security solution, PARANOID, is available today on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, and enables channel partners to offer unique endpoint protection without competitive overlap with other endpoint solutions. Additionally, partners and MSPs can offer high-touch security services to their end-customers, all built on game-changing OS-Centric Positive Security. This threat-agnostic technology acts as the final layer of protection, mitigating risks from zero day attacks and evasive threats.

“We continue to be impressed by Nyotron’s technology and vision; and see this partnership as an important element of our strategy to grow our ISV ecosystem,” said Nimesh Dave, Ingram Micro Executive Vice President, Global Cloud. “We are committed to a long-term partnership with Nyotron to help them expand their reach and broaden their market position. We look forward to supporting further innovation from Nyotron.”

Nyotron has headquarters in San Francisco and R&D office in Israel.