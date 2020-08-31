NYC Department of Education Selects Delos to Provide Air Purification Solutions for NYC Schools in Response to COVID-19

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York City Department of Education today announced that it has selected Delos, a New York-based wellness real estate and technology company, to provide 10,000 air purification units for New York City public schools. The expedited deployment of this initial tranche will take place within the next two weeks.

The City School District of the City of New York is the largest school system in the United States, with over 1.1 million students taught in more than 1,800 separate schools. The New York City Department of Education will install the 10,000 air purification units prior to the first day of school.

The decision to partner with Delos was made in response to COVID-19, as mounting evidence suggests that small aerosolized particles that may carry SARS-CoV-2 can remain suspended in air and can persist in aerosol form for long periods of time indoors.

Air purification systems are considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing transmission rates by remediating airborne pollutants and contaminants. The “Delos powered by Healthway” air purification units capture ultrafine particles and can reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria and viruses.

Traditional filters for mechanical HVAC solutions do not efficiently filter air particles as small as SARS-CoV-2 (.06 to .14 microns) in occupied spaces, where it matters most. The “Delos powered by Healthway” air purification units are portable, standalone units with technology that filters particles as small as .007 microns, at 99.97% efficiency.

“For more than eight years, Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading medical institutions, including a collaboration with Mayo Clinic on the Well Living Lab, the first human-centered research facility dedicated to researching the indoor environment’s impact on human health,” said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “We’re pleased to bring this research into practice to help the New York City public schools keep students, teachers, staff and the broader community safer.”

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

