NY Yankees Tickets in Top Demand Says Stubhub

“As StubHub comes off another record breaking World Series in terms of demand last season, we’re feeling the excitement from baseball fans as we head into Opening Day 2018,“ said Jill Krimmel, StubHub’s General Manager of MLB, NCAA and All Other Sports. “This season is significant for StubHub because for the first time fans will be able to purchase MLB tickets right up until game time for all 30 teams.”

The top-selling opening home game this year belongs to the New York Yankees, led by new team member and reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, as they face the Tampa Bay Rays in The Bronx. A California rivalry takes the spot for the second highest selling Opening Day game, as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the San Francisco Giants.

Looking past Opening Day, Barry Bonds’ San Francisco Giants jersey retirement is the most anticipated moment of MLB’s regular season, according to StubHub data. After home openers, the game to commemorate the former Giants’ slugger on August 11 is StubHub’s most in-demand game of the season according to sales. Three out of five of the top selling non-home openers on StubHub involve the Giants and Dodgers, proving to be the most heated MLB rivalry heading into 2018.

Coming off their 2017 World Series win, the Houston Astros have seen 115 percent growth in the amount of tickets sold on StubHub, the largest of any MLB team. The Astros are also one of the top five trending teams, experiencing the highest growth of regular season ticket sales over the last four years.

2018 MLB regular season tickets are available to purchase on StubHub now and will be listed up until game time for all 30 MLB teams.