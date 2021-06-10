NY Times Hires LA Times Writer for California Today

The NY Times has hired Soumya Karlamangla (photo above) to be the next lead writer for California Today, a daily newsletter covering California’s culture, politics and economy.

Soumya has been a Los Angeles Times journalist for the past eight years, and has reported from up and down the Golden State, bringing Californians’ stories to light with empathy and grace. She has traveled cross-country with Bay Area abortion providers, shadowed Hollywood’s favorite rattlesnake wrangler and ridden on the back of produce trucks in L.A. She has covered devastating fires and mass shootings across California, including one in her hometown of Thousand Oaks in 2018. More recently, Soumya has covered health care and the pandemic. Last month she was named a Livingston finalist for excellence in local reporting for her stories on a nurse who died of Covid-19.

Soumya will begin writing for The NY Times in July, Jill Cowan, the current lead writer on California Today, will be moving into a new general assignment reporting role based in L.A. Jill has anchored the newsletter since 2018.

Manny Fernandez, The NY Times’ Los Angeles bureau chief who has also started editing, will take over editing the California Today newsletter from Julie Bloom.