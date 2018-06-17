NVIDIA to Join S&P 100 Index

Chip maker NVIDIA, based in Santa Clara, is joining the S&P 100 Index next Wednesday according to an announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 100 Index, a sub-set of the S&P 500, measures the performance of large cap companies in the United States. The Index comprises 100 major, blue chip companies across multiple industry groups. Individual stock options are listed for each index constituent.

NVIDIA has seen an impressive surge in its stock price over the last several years. The company now has a market cap of $161 billion and shares are up 75% in the past year.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600: