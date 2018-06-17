Posted on by

NVIDIA to Join S&P 100 Index

NVIDIA headquarters in Santa Clara.

Chip maker NVIDIA, based in Santa Clara, is joining the S&P 100 Index next Wednesday according to an announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 100 Index, a sub-set of the S&P 500, measures the performance of large cap companies in the United States. The Index comprises 100 major, blue chip companies across multiple industry groups. Individual stock options are listed for each index constituent.

NVIDIA has seen an impressive surge in its stock price over the last several years. The company now has a market cap of $161 billion and shares are up 75% in the past year.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • NVIDIA Corp. (NASD: NVDA) will replace Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) in the S&P 100, and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) will replace Time Warner Inc. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 20. S&P 100 & 500 constituent AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) acquired Time Warner Inc. in a deal completed today.
  • Penn Virginia Corp. (NASD: PVAC) will replace Analogic Corp. (NASD: ALOG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 22. Altaris Capital Partners LLC is acquiring Analogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

FleetCor Technologies provides commercial payment solutions. Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Penn Virginia engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 100 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

NVIDIA

Information Technology

Semiconductors

DELETED

Time Warner

Consumer Discretionary

Movies & Entertainment

S&P 500 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

FleetCor
Technologies

Information Technology

Data Processing & Outsources
Services

DELETED

Time Warner

Consumer Discretionary

Movies & Entertainment

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Penn Virginia

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

DELETED

Analogic

Health Care

Health Care Equipment