NVIDIA to Join S&P 100 Index

Chip maker NVIDIA, based in Santa Clara, is joining the S&P 100 Index next Wednesday according to an announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The S&P 100 Index, a sub-set of the S&P 500, measures the performance of large cap companies in the United States. The Index comprises 100 major, blue chip companies across multiple industry groups. Individual stock options are listed for each index constituent.
NVIDIA has seen an impressive surge in its stock price over the last several years. The company now has a market cap of $161 billion and shares are up 75% in the past year.
S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- NVIDIA Corp. (NASD: NVDA) will replace Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) in the S&P 100, and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) will replace Time Warner Inc. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 20. S&P 100 & 500 constituent AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) acquired Time Warner Inc. in a deal completed today.
- Penn Virginia Corp. (NASD: PVAC) will replace Analogic Corp. (NASD: ALOG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 22. Altaris Capital Partners LLC is acquiring Analogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
FleetCor Technologies provides commercial payment solutions. Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.
Penn Virginia engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 100 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
NVIDIA
|
Information Technology
|
Semiconductors
|
DELETED
|
Time Warner
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Movies & Entertainment
|
S&P 500 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
FleetCor
|
Information Technology
|
Data Processing & Outsources
|
DELETED
|
Time Warner
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Movies & Entertainment
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Penn Virginia
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration &
|
DELETED
|
Analogic
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Equipment