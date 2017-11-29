NVIDIA Partners With GE to Bring AI to Healthcare

GE Healthcare and NVIDIA plan to expand their 10-year partnership to bring the most sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to GE Healthcare’s 500,000 imaging devices globally and accelerate the speed at which healthcare data can be processed.

The scope of the partnership, detailed at the 103rd annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, includes the announcement of the new NVIDIA-powered Revolution Frontier CT, advancements to the Vivid E95 4D Ultrasound and development of GE Healthcare’s Applied Intelligence analytics platform.

The new CT system in the Revolution Family is two times faster in imaging processing than its predecessor, due to its use of NVIDIA’s AI computing platform. The Revolution Frontier is FDA cleared and expected to deliver better clinical outcomes in liver lesion detection and kidney lesion characterization because of its speed – potentially reducing the need for unnecessary follow-ups, benefitting patients with compromised renal function and reducing non-interpretable scans with Gemstone Spectral Imaging Metal Artefact Reduction (GSI MAR).

“Our partnership with GE Healthcare brings together great expertise in medical instruments and AI to create a new generation of intelligent instruments that can dramatically improve patient care,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA, which has helped pioneer the spread of AI across a growing range of fields, including self-driving cars, robotics and video analytics, is working with GE Healthcare to spread its application in healthcare. GPU-accelerated deep learning solutions can be used to design more sophisticated neural networks for healthcare and medical applications—from real-time medical condition assessment to point-of-care interventions to predictive analytics for clinical decision-making. For patients, the partnership aims to drive lower radiation doses, faster exam times and higher quality medical imaging.

GE Healthcare and NVIDIA also announced the following at RSNA:

NVIDIA Platform Powers 4D Ultrasound Visualization: The Vivid E95 4D Ultrasound System, on display at RSNA, uses NVIDIA GPUs to provide fast, accurate visualization and quantification while streamlining workflows across the cSound imaging platform. NVIDIA GPUs accelerate reconstruction and visualization of blood flow and improve 2D and 4D imaging for Echo Lab and Interventional deployments.

New GE Healthcare Applied Intelligence Powered by NVIDIA Technology: Modules of the new analytics platform will use NVIDIA GPUs, the NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing platform and the NVIDIA GPU Cloud container registry to accelerate the creation, deployment and consumption of deep learning algorithms in new healthcare analytic applications that will be seamlessly integrated into clinical and operational workflows and equipment.

“Healthcare is changing at remarkable speed, and the technologies that will transform the industry should reflect that pace,” said Kieran Murphy, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. “By partnering with NVIDIA, GE Healthcare will be able to deliver devices of the future – intelligent machines capable of empowering providers to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses for patients around the world.”

The average hospital generates 50 petabytes of data annually, through medical images, clinical charts and sensors, as well as operational and financial sources. Yet, less than 3 percent of that data is actionable, tagged or analyzed. GE Healthcare and NVIDIA will harness more of this data by combining powerful applications built with lighthouse customers, best-in-class medical devices and the fast processing speeds of GPUs – all to make AI a reality in healthcare.