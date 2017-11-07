NVIDIA, Intuitive Surgical Reach All-Time Highs

Two Silicon Valley high flyers, NVIDIA and Intuitive Surgical, reached all-time highs in stock market trading on Tuesday.

NVIDIA, maker of graphics chips, continued its sparkling run with a gain of $2.40 to close at $212.03 per share. NVIDIA is a member of the S&P 500 Index and one of the best-performing stocks over the past two years. In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 203% and is up 98.6% year-to-date.

NVIDIA now has a market capitalization of $125 billion.

Intuitive Surgical is the maker of DaVinci robotic-assisted surgery systems for hospitals. Its shares have skyrocketed this year even including a 3-for-1 stock split in September. Shares in ISRG were up Tuesday $6.21 to close at $391.04.

The Sunnyvale company has seen its stock rise 85% year-to-date and has a market capitalization of $43.1 billion.