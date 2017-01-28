NVIDIA CEO Sells $4.2 Million in Shares

NVIDIA Chief Executive Officer and President Jen Hsun Huang sold $4.28 million worth of his company’s stock (NVDA) this month according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Huang sold 41,666 shares on January 12, 2017 at a price of $102.74 per share, earning $4.28 million.

The sale of stock this month is a small amount of his total holdings in NVIDIA shares. Huang still owns over 17 million shares in the company, with a value of more than $1.9 billion.

NVIDIA was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2016. It rose 227% for the year.