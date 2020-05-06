Nutanix Xi Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Nutanix Delivers FedRAMP Authorized Solution that Offers Multi-Cloud Desktop as a Service and Hybrid Cloud Cost Governance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its Xi Government Cloud has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level. Xi Government Cloud includes Xi Frame, a multi-cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platform, and Xi Beam, a Hybrid Cloud Cost Governance tool on the market.

The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud is purpose-built for U.S. Federal government customers and is operated by Nutanix in compliance with United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). As part of this, Xi Frame is a DaaS platform that supports high-performance remote desktops running in AWS GovCloud, Azure Government, and Google Cloud FedRAMP regions, as well as on premises desktops using Nutanix AHV. Additionally, Xi Beam, a multi-cloud cost optimization and governance service, supports consolidated resource management, spend visibility and cost optimization for agencies of all sizes on both public and private clouds.

By accelerating the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, FedRAMP is a critical advantage for customers, as it provides a uniform approach to risk-based security management. This saves federal agencies significant cost, time and resources. Xi Government Cloud’s authorization delivers proven multi-cloud DaaS and cost governance solutions and allows federal agencies to support and expand telework capabilities for personnel across a variety of external networks.

“Achieving the FedRAMP authorization for our Xi Government Cloud offerings, Xi Frame and Xi Beam, allows us to deliver new solutions to federal agencies that need to quickly and securely expand telework capabilities, while also managing the costs and governance of their cloud resources,” said Chris Howard, Vice President of U.S. Federal Sales at Nutanix. “With federal agencies adjusting to remote work environments, they will be able to access the same seamless hybrid cloud environments and security provided by internal networks from remote locations.”

The Xi Government Cloud is uniquely positioned to help agencies efficiently and securely offer telework capabilities to more employees, over an extended period of time. Xi Frame will enable federal agencies to trust that their sensitive data is secure at all times and to more confidently expand their work from home policies to include more personnel. Xi Beam will also allow agencies to more closely manage cloud cost, as they look to cloud solutions to provide flexibility during this time.

Xi Government Cloud has successfully completed a full security assessment and authorization at a moderate security impact level of 325 controls. The FedRAMP Moderate control baseline equates to a DoD Impact Level 2.

More information about the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud FedRAMP authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

