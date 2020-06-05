Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual events:

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

12:20 p.m. PT; 3:20 p.m. ET

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 11, 2020

6:40 a.m. PT; 8:40 a.m. CT

Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

6:00 a.m. PT; 2:00 p.m. BT

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Companies around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

