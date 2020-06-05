BusinessWire

Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual events:

  • Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Wednesday, June 10, 2020
    12:20 p.m. PT; 3:20 p.m. ET
  • William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Thursday, June 11, 2020
    6:40 a.m. PT; 8:40 a.m. CT
  • Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies
    Wednesday, June 17, 2020
    6:00 a.m. PT; 2:00 p.m. BT

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Companies around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


Contacts

Investor Contact
Tonya Chin
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
408-560-2675
tonya@nutanix.com

