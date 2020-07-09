Nutanix to Host Tech Talk on End User Computing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the changing future of work by building End User Computing (EUC) solutions on Nutanix to enable secured access to applications, desktop, and data from any device, any time, and any location.

No financial information will be discussed during the tech talk.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Dr. Nikola Bozinovic, Vice President and General Manager, Desktop Services

Dial-in Information:

Conference ID: 3368351

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2186

Participant International Dial-In Number: (825) 312-2107

A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Investor Contact

Tonya Chin

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

408-560-2675

tonya@nutanix.com