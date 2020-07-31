Nutanix Announces Programming for Global .NEXT Digital Experience

With New Interactive Program, Nutanix Will Bring the .NEXT Experience to its Global Attendees Wherever They Are

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced programming for its Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference, which will be hosted virtually from September 8th through September 11th.

The virtual, interactive event will bring together visionaries, developers, and IT leaders from around the globe to share the latest in hybrid and multicloud computing, datacenter infrastructure, storage, end user computing, database and more. Notable keynote speakers for the event will include:

Luvvie Ajayi – Award-winning Author and Digital Strategist

Mike Rowe – Executive Producer, Host, and Best-Selling Author

Simon Sinek – World-Renowned Author and Motivational Speaker

Zach Woods – Film and Television Actor

Trevor Noah – Host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

On each day of the conference, Nutanix will deliver the latest breakthroughs in datacenter and cloud technologies.

Day 1 opening keynote: Nutanix Chairman, Founder, and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, will discuss what's next in enterprise cloud computing and how it is changing the way industries across the world operate.

Nutanix Chairman, Founder, and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, will discuss what's next in enterprise cloud computing and how it is changing the way industries across the world operate. Day 2 opening keynote: Nutanix leaders and industry guests will lead a demo-filled session showcasing the latest exciting developments in enterprise cloud technology.

Nutanix leaders and industry guests will lead a demo-filled session showcasing the latest exciting developments in enterprise cloud technology. Day 2 closing keynote: The company will close out .NEXT with an update on security in a multicloud world. Be sure to stay tuned for a family-friendly variety show, featuring global entertainment.

To connect with Nutanix’s partners and sponsors, the program will also feature a virtual “expo floor” where attendees can explore and discover new ways to modernize and optimize their datacenter operations. The .NEXT digital platform will provide hands-on labs, including live proctored sessions of Nutanix Test Drive, giving attendees a truly immersive – yet touchless – way to try out Nutanix’s latest innovations remotely.

The experience will include the opportunity to participate in interactive networking sessions with live chat and Q&A, interactive video meet-ups, 1:1 meetings, education courses, certification opportunities, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:

Hybrid & Multicloud

Automation, Operations & DevOps

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

End-User Computing

Databases and Business Applications

Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Security

Storage and Data Services

The Nutanix Partner Xchange will also be held virtually on Thursday, September 10th for the Americas and Friday, September 11th for EMEA and APJ. The partner Xchange will feature a special keynote with Nutanix leaders, partner dedicated breakout sessions, and a virtual partner awards celebration.

Nutanix is also proud to announce an impressive list of .NEXT sponsors that are part of the company’s growing ecosystem, including diamond sponsors from Fujitsu, HPE, Intel, and Lenovo.

The interactive event will take place in three time zones, across multiple languages, with free registration available to all attendees. Visit the .NEXT Digital Experience website to register and find up-to-date information on speakers and topics.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Brittany Cornejo

brittany.cornejo@nutanix.com