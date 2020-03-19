NuriFlex Announces Proposed Private Placement Offering of $40.0 Million of Class A Common Stock

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuriFlex Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into an agreement with seriesOne Securities LLC and intends to raise, subject to market conditions and other factors, up to $40.0 Million from potential investors (the “Offering”).

The Company is proposing to issue up to 50,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock (the “Securities”) to raise up to $40.0 Million in the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, including Advanced Metering Infrastructure in order to speed up the adoption of digital wallets and digital token exchange platforms. Moreover, the Company seeks to further develop and deliver more e-wallet subscribers, and the majority of the investment in the business operations of the Company is intended to support and expand the environment and account holder base for the Company’s business. While the business initially will be limited to facilitating the exchange of electricity account payment tokens using E-Tokens, the Company intends to further develop and leverage its business to enable other payment services and to facilitate the use of E-Tokens as an electronic medium of payment and exchange across all participating countries.

For more details, please go to https://secure.seriesone.com/deal/nuriflex.

This press release is not an offer to sell and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities, nor will it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NuriFlex Inc.

NuriFlex Inc. utilizes telecommunications technologies and applications to supply a simple, convergent solution for the utilities industry, including Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), energy balancing, renewable energy production grids (Micro-Grid), energy management systems (EMS) for industrial production facilities, TV White Space (TVWS) telecommunications, and blockchain-based digital payment platform (DEX) and digital wallet (E-Wallet) to various industry players. NuriFlex Inc. has committed to the development of the most suitable business models to address the specific needs of electricity distribution companies in their distinct environments and situations, combined with our digital payment platform. Learn more at www.nuriflex.com

About seriesOne

seriesOne is a leading blockchain based FinTech company formed by industry veterans with decades of expertise across technology, investment banking, venture capital, and financial compliance. The firm provides strategic counsel, regulatory compliance, fundraising infrastructure and access to a proprietary network of investors worldwide. All SeriesOne services are conducted under US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") exemptions such as Regulation D and S, enabling companies to register, market, and escrow fundraising initiatives. Learn more at www.seriesone.com

