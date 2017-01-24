Nuna Launches With $90 Million in Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Nuna, a startup developing a national modernized data platform for Medicaid, is officially launching out of stealth mode. The company has closed more than $90 million in funding to date, led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and partner John Doerr, to continue to scale its team and operations to deliver its health data platform to even more customers.

The new Medicaid data platform has the potential to collect and contain eligibility, provider, and managed care plan and other data for 74.5 million people from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The healthcare industry is the largest part of the U.S. economy, with more than 12 million jobs and $3 trillion of annual spend,” said John Doerr, Nuna investor and Chair at Kleiner Perkins. “Nuna’s ‘SEAL Team Six’ of data and computer scientists transform health data into powerful insights which employers, governments, and health plans are using to save costs, improve quality of care, and change lives.”

Founded to make high-quality, affordable healthcare accessible to everyone, Nuna works with self-insured employers, health plans, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to deliver actionable insights from data. Based on Amazon’s AWS cloud computing technology, Nuna has created a uniquely powerful data platform which securely and cost-effectively ingests, aggregates, and analyzes healthcare information at an unprecedented scale. Data that used to take a week to process can now be done in just hours. Nuna’s suite of products help employers, health plans and policymakers answer the questions that matter most to them — questions related to cost, quality, and access to care.

“Every row of data is a life whose stories deserve to be told with dignity,” said Jini Kim, co­founder and CEO of Nuna. “Unifying data from 50 states and the District of Columbia into a new national data platform for Medicaid would not have been possible without the incredible partnership with CMS. For the first time since the inception of Medicaid, questions can be answered that were never before possible.”

“Building the first Medicaid data warehouse is an important national priority, but it is fraught with complexity. It takes good partners like the Nuna team to make the progress we’ve made,” said Andy Slavitt, Acting Administrator for CMS. “The Medicaid system and Silicon Valley have the opportunity to innovate together. Over time, the insights and analysis that can be brought to Medicaid have the potential to shed significant light on the healthcare experience for millions of low-income working Americans.”

Nuna performs this work under prime contractor Quality Software Services (QSSI), which was selected to build the first national data warehouse for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).