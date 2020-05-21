Nubeva Receives Patent for Cloud-Based Security Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TLS--Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a cloud visibility Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software developer for enterprises with assets in the cloud and data centers, today announced it received a U.S. Patent (Patent No. 10,530,815 B2) for Seamless Service Updates for Cloud-Based Security Services. The patent acknowledges Nubeva’s innovation in techniques for “providing flexible and extensible enterprise security systems and enabling scalable cloud-based security services.”

“We are perfecting the ability to learn and extract final encryption secrets from client and server memory in real-time -- reliably, securely, at scale -- with no changes to software on the systems,” said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “This capability opens blind spots and improves the way enterprises and security system providers decrypt their traffic in order to scan and inspect for viruses, malware, ransomware and more advanced threats. We are pleased to receive this important patent as it further confirms our vision and innovation.”

Both Chou and Nubeva CTO Greig Bannister are named inventors of the patent, which was initially filed in December 2017. This is the third U.S. Patent awarded to Nubeva since the company began developing new solutions to more easily see into network traffic.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions that enable enterprises to obtain visibility of encrypted cloud traffic. Nubeva’s Symmetric Key Intercept architecture provides universal TLS decryption and works in any cloud platform. The service unlocks cloud traffic for best-of-breed security. The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva enable any organization to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud needed for network monitoring and security tools. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

