NTT Enhancing INDYCAR Fan Experience and Safety at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In preparation for the rescheduled 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NTT Corporation (NTT) today announced enhancements to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) that will accelerate smart technologies to improve the INDYCAR fan experience and safety when the Greatest Spectacle in Racing returns Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

“ We are excited that when fans arrive at IMS for the Indy 500 they will be greeted with an improved, world-class and one-of-a-kind trip to the Racing Capital of the World,” said Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO. “ The future of sports will be driven by the ability to use technology to enhance fan experience, safety and convenience. NTT is helping IMS and INDYCAR find new and exciting ways to blend tradition with innovation and ultimately preserve and further The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’s history of discovery and progress.”

NTT will leverage the company’s Accelerate Smart data platform to power a 100-foot wide Media Wall at the base of the landmark Pagoda building, which will provide fans with access to data-driven race insights in real-time. The debut of the highly visible Media Wall will capture fans’ attention with 3D experiences, visualization of 143 data points from every car and multiple live feeds throughout the track. NTT’s Accelerate Smart platform will also use machine learning to indicate where cars should be on the track and predict their next move, while AI will pinpoint the best on-track battles and highlight head-to-head matchups in real-time with pit predictions, top speeds and more.

“ NTT’s Accelerate Smart platform is super-charging efforts to significantly enhance the fan-experience at IMS. At this year’s Indy 500, the platform’s statistics and information will power a transformed Pagoda Plaza experience, providing key and engaging competition insights never previously available to in-venue fans in real time,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President, J. Douglas Boles. “ In addition, NTT will also boost our safety and security grid, contributing to the well-being of spectators and event participants at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.”

At IMS, NTT’s Accelerate Smart solution includes safety and security measures that will offer more effective event security operations and oversight. Data analytics and insights will provide crowd and vehicle congestion detection and alerts that predict rates based on trends at the gates and tunnels. The digital-enabled, enhanced safety and security will establish a model to promote a consistent experience at IMS, as well as all INDYCAR venue events.

“ The future of sport means providing fans with digital-first content, better access to technology and leveraging venues, such as IMS, to engage fans through new channels,” said Akira Shimada, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT. “ Our Accelerate Smart data platform allows us to digitally transform INDYCAR’S fan engagement to retain its standing as a leader in motorsports, while also creating a safer race day experience.”

Penske and IMS leadership have made connectivity a key theme of investment to allow fans access to as much data and information in real-time as possible. As part of the digital focus, NTT has also evolved the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA to provide fans a second screen to view live in-car camera video during races, track weather forecasts, create and follow fantasy teams, watch on-demand highlights and more.

NTT’s is committed to accelerating the future of smart racing and creating the next generation of INDYCAR fans who want to enjoy the sport through a more digital experience. This is in part why NTT, a global information technology and communications leader, has been the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2019, as well as the Official Technology Partner of INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s the Brickyard 400.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation.

As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 88 countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve 85% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world.

For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/.

