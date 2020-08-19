NTT DATA’s Technology Services Help Schools Pivot Safely to New Learning Environments and Protocols

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backtoschool--NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, offers tools and services designed to support the new technology challenges colleges, universities and K-12 schools are facing.

For K-12 educational systems, NTT DATA’s Classroom in a Box offers collaboration and communication tools and services, including laptops, noise-canceling headsets, reliable Wi-Fi and technical support, to allow teachers and students to get back to teaching and learning.

For colleges and universities, NTT DATA’s Back to Campus solution supports safe reopening through contact tracing, daily health self-assessments, test scheduling and tracing, secure test results, thermal sensor checks, and mask and social distance compliance.

Early in the COVID-19 peak, NTT DATA helped the New York City Department of Education deliver nearly 300,000 iPads to students and over 3500 devices to teachers, while fielding nearly 30,000 support calls to enable distance learning for the largest public education system in the U.S.

“We understand that most K-12 schools do not have the equipment, tools or services readily available for extended remote learning. As a parent and technologist, I have seen firsthand how important it is to all work together to help children learn in these difficult times,” said Tim Conway, EVP & Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA supports virtual education as well as safety measures and tracing, to ensure students, teachers and administrators are prepared and set up for success.”

NTT DATA’s Classroom in a Box is a complete, secure and integrated at-home learning environment, including:

Collaboration and communication tools and services

1:1 devices for all students

Robust video and audio devices and support for teachers

At-home technical support for students and teachers

Home Wi-Fi for all students, teachers and administrators

A cost-effective per-user, per-month fee

In addition to school and campus solutions, NTT DATA offers rapid workplace solutions to help businesses address challenges through improved remote productivity:

Workspace as a Service : Cloud-hosted, fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and virtualized applications

: Cloud-hosted, fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and virtualized applications Unified Communications and Collaboration : User productivity solutions via video, chat and document collaboration systems (Zoom, Teams, etc.)

: User productivity solutions via video, chat and document collaboration systems (Zoom, Teams, etc.) Unified Endpoint Management : Real-time visibility and flexible control over any device anywhere

: Real-time visibility and flexible control over any device anywhere Omnichannel User Support: Rapid rollout of self-service user support solutions through channels of choice (chat, phone, etc.)

To learn more about the company’s comprehensive suite of services, including call center surge support and social media listening, visit NTT DATA’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio webpage.

