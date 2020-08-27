NTT DATA Services to Acquire Acorio, the World’s Largest Pure-Play ServiceNow Consultancy

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--NTT DATA Services, a global digital business and IT services leader, has entered an agreement to acquire Acorio LLC, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, to expand its capacity to drive transformative business outcomes for clients.

Recently named to the Inc 5000 fastest-growing U.S. companies list for the 3rd consecutive year, Acorio was ServiceNow’s Industry Solutions Partner of the year (Americas) for 2020, and currently ranks in the top ten for all ServiceNow certifications globally. The consultancy serves Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, high tech and retail.

With this acquisition, NTT DATA, also a ServiceNow Elite Partner, will add unparalleled breadth and depth of experience in the fast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem and unique industry approaches to help clients enable automated and intelligent digital workflows. Acorio will become part of a top 10 global IT services leader, creating the ability to support its clients with global delivery and an expanded portfolio and resources.

“Especially now, our clients are looking to accelerate their digital transformations. Acorio is a proven leader in implementing ServiceNow and its ecosystem to automate workflows in order to unite and empower all other enterprise technology,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “We believe Acorio is the most experienced and innovative partner to deliver the platform expertise and transformation needed to support modern enterprises’ rapid adoption of ServiceNow. The company’s vertical portfolio and client base complements and aligns perfectly with ours.”

With Acorio, NTT DATA will enhance the scale and scope of its ServiceNow strategy, architecture, application development, implementation and operations. The acquisition will also expand NTT DATA’s talent and recruiting pipeline to continue growing and upskilling its employee base. Acorio brings proven success in both traditional IT Service Management, Implementation and Integration as well as platform leadership in emerging ServiceNow product lines: Employee and Customer Workflows, HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management (CSM), GRC, Custom Apps, and more. Coupled with ServiceNow’s strong growth rate, this acquisition will significantly expand NTT DATA’s growth opportunities.

“Driving transformative digital outcomes is the opportunity of our generation. For our clients, this acquisition means we can offer truly global scale and increased innovation, while remaining relentlessly focused on ServiceNow,” said Acorio CEO, Ellen Daley. “Our clients will also benefit from access to NTT DATA’s global R&D, applications, infrastructure and investments in digital transformation and innovation. I’m thrilled at the new opportunities that will be available to both our clients and employees. The thoughtful, client-first cultures of our companies are well aligned and NTT DATA’s commitment to digital transformation makes them the exact right fit for the Acorio team.”

A multiple-award-winning firm with 50 percent women on the company executive leadership team, Acorio was named to the 2019 Commonwealth Institute’s Best Women-Led Business list. Acorio was also named to Inc Magazine’s Top US Workplaces in 2019 and 2020, as SPI’s Best of the Best Consulting Firms (2019, 2020), Gartner’s select Global ServiceNow Consultancy List (2020), Forbes Best Startup Employers (2020), and has ranked as the #1 company of its size to work for by the Boston Globe for the past three consecutive years.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close during 2020.

About Acorio An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world. Our commitment is to our clients, to inspire and guide them to realize immediate ROI and ensure long-term success along their entire ServiceNow journey. The firm now employs ~ 250 employees focusing 100 percent on ServiceNow. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in multiple industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, to high tech and retail.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader headquartered in Plano, Texas. We are the largest business unit outside Japan of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit www.nttdataservices.com or @NTTDATAServices to learn more.

