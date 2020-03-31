NTT DATA and Enli Deliver Care Coordination Program to Help Providers Manage COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 Care Coordination is currently recording, managing, and monitoring patients under investigation or diagnosed with coronavirus in 14 states

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, and Enli, a Best in KLAS population health management software company, are working together to deliver a patient management program that helps healthcare organizations record, manage, and monitor patients at risk for, or who have already contracted, COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Care Coordination (EC3) program, which can be configured in two to 48 hours, allows clinical users to assess symptomatic and high-risk individuals to determine if self-isolation is safe and practical. In addition, it facilitates periodic care coordination check-in calls to detect worsening symptoms and possible need for in-person care. Daily updates occur in alignment with CDC guidelines and real-time user feedback, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions on when to discharge individuals from isolation.

EC3 is built on Enli’s Value Navigator platform and deployed by NTT DATA. NTT DATA serves as a systems integrator, providing technical, staff augmentation and consulting services. Understanding the increased pressure health systems and providers are under due to the dramatic increase in positive cases across the nation, NTT DATA and Enli are offering this important upgrade for free to all clients currently using Value Navigator.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on the importance of continuous, data-driven care coordination. But the need to manage the health of entire populations virtually, while delivering personalized care to individuals, will be with us long after the crisis ends,” said Dr. Joe Siemienczuk, Chief Medical Officer, Enli. “Care teams with EC3 are leveraging an intelligent care plan to guide patients to the most clinically appropriate intervention, be that testing, self-isolation, or hospitalization.”

For providers, the program puts diagnostic data into action in a COVID-specific care management program. It allows non-clinical staff to onboard patients who are not currently in the system. For health plans, EC3 provides member support by rapidly deploying evidence-based care management to meet the demands for COVID-19 management.

“Our tracking program was up and running in the Enli care coordination platform within 24 hours, guiding screening and follow-up for patients and community members with suspected COVID-19 diagnosis,” says Shari Kuther, Director of Population Health, St. Mary's Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics. “The COVID-19 workflow in Central Worklist allowed us to combine the patient lists we’d been collecting on paper, in Excel, and in the electronic health record (EHR), and coordinate follow-up care across our entire community.”

“COVID-19 is overburdening our healthcare system and we know that technology can play a key role in solving some of the issues,” said Mary Edwards, President, Healthcare, NTT DATA Services. “Together with Enli, our teams are better positioned to continue delivering insights and solutions that will allow healthcare workers to help fight this global pandemic.”

The COVID-19 workflow is built into the Central Worklist, a care coordination application delivered on the Enli Value Navigator platform. Patient lists can be uploaded from almost any source, including payer member rosters, EHR systems, public health registries, or manual entry. The program allows for patients to be prioritized for clinical and non-clinical outreach based on risk factors identified by the CDC, including age, basic social determinants of health data and comorbidities. Workflows are designed to manage the patient journey from identification to program completion. Dashboards are included to measure program effectiveness. The secure, HIPAA-compliant web-based application reduces security risk in health plan and health system networks. Data can be easily exported from the platform to existing systems of record, such as EHRs, state registries or care management tools for long-term tracking and support, especially for patients with a primary diagnosis of the listed chronic conditions.

For more information on The Enli COVID-19 Care Coordination (EC3) program, please visit www.enli.net/solutions/covid-19-care-coordination/.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT, a partner to more than 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

About Enli

Enli is the first population health management company to monitor and predict the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract performance measures.

