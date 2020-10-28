NTT Com Receives “Operator Award: Embracing Cloud” at Network Transformation Awards During Layer123 World Congress 2020

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), announced today that its recent cloud-based initiatives, including a cloud-native platform for emerging applications such as AI, IoT and 5G, received the Operator Award: Embracing Cloud from the Network Transformation Awards 20201 program at Layer1232 World Congress 2020.

NTT Com was awarded for initiatives including an edge-computing platform that will provide low latency, low cost, and guaranteeing privacy required for technologies including AI, IoT and 5G. The envisioned platform is expected to accelerate local 5G and the development of AIoT ecosystem (combination of AI and IoT) for advanced uses such as smart factories.

The Network Transformation Awards recognize the current year’s outstanding technologies and thought leadership among telecom providers and vendors who help to accelerate network transformation. The Operator Award: Embracing Cloud is given to the telecom provider that takes the leading role in developing cloud infrastructure and other advanced cloud initiatives. Winners are selected through a process of rigorous and holistic judgment by analysts and experts from the global telecommunications industry.

Driven by the ongoing evolution of cloud and WAN technologies, corporate ICT systems are undergoing a paradigm shift to hybrid ICTs, including hybrid cloud and hybrid WAN. Also, emerging IoT and AI applications, such as self-driving vehicles and remote control of industrial machinery, will require increasingly advanced functions for high-speed data processing close to sites where data is actually used.

To support such hybrid ICT environments, NTT Com is also preparing to launch the tentatively named VxF Platform, which will support functions for traffic control and security. Separately, NTT Com launched the Flexible InterConnect service for interconnections in 2019. Furthermore, NTT Com is developing lightweight edge locations for deployment at client sites to locally process data, format data and perform AI inference. Through such initiatives, NTT Com is working to deliver increasingly low-latency, low-cost and guaranteed-privacy edge computing.

Going forward, NTT Com will continue to help clients achieve digital transformation and respond to their wide-ranging needs for hybrid ICT.

For more information about NTT Com’s awards, visit here.

1 For detail, please visit https://congress.layer123.com/event/c7ecb486-321f-4812-a554-4cfbd529a159/websitePage:f413b5ce-3881-49ca-adf5-270b96bf8b78

2 Layer123 is an industry association dedicated to sharing the latest network transformation technologies and analyzing best practices. For details, please visit https://www.layer123.com/about-us

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry-leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

For more information

Yuichiro Wada, Wenyu Shen

Technology, Innovation Center

NTT Communications

mgr-nwcore-td@ntt.com