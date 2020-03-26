Now Available: Telehealth-Enabled EHR From Modernizing Medicine

Leading healthcare technology company provides audio and video telemedicine solution to benefit healthcare community

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Modernizing Medicine® launched its audio and video telemedicine product to swiftly serve current and future clients and the healthcare community. The company recognizes the importance of remotely evaluating patients to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to provide care to vulnerable patient populations. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company plans to offer its modmed® Telehealth solutions at no additional charge* to current and future clients.

“While the coronavirus crisis is new to us all, Modernizing Medicine believes that we can offer the tools to support physicians’ needs to provide the vital care many of us will require. We also want to extend the deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals battling on the front lines,” shared Michael Sherling, MD, MBA, chief medical and strategy officer and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine.

All Modernizing Medicine EMA® clients now have the audio and video telemedicine solution auto-enabled within the specialty-specific electronic health record (EHR) system. Dermatology practices will also have the option to provide E-Visits where patients can initiate a case by sharing photos and information on their condition that can be reviewed by dermatologists.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, using modmed Telehealth has enabled me to continue treating patients, even if they can't come into the office. My patients find it very helpful to use. I would not know what to do without EMA as part of my practice," shared Lawrence Adam Schiffman, DO, FAOCD.

Some Specialty-Specific Telehealth Use Cases

With the company’s specialty-specific focus, there are numerous telemedicine use cases for specialists to continue to care for their current patient populations. Some scenarios are as follows:

Dermatology: The video platform is helpful for most types of visits. The store-and-forward platform lends itself well for established patients who present for wound checks, acne visits, skin lesions and rashes.

Ophthalmology: Acute care visits - screening for emergencies (e.g. red eye, swollen lid); post-op checks in some cases; routine follow-up for certain diagnoses and medication refills (e.g. glaucoma, dry eye); screening for who need to be seen in person and who can be delayed.

Orthopedics: Post-op follow ups for wound checks and range of motion checks; monitor patients who reside in an assisted living facility or nursing home and who are not permitted to leave for the sake of transmission mitigation; discussing contingency plans and rescheduling of visits or surgery.

Plastic Surgery/Cosmetic Surgery: New patient consults and evaluations as plastic surgery is largely a visual specialty; office triage - screening for who needs to be seen in person and who can be delayed; post-op checks / wound checks; routine follow-up; discussing test or pathology results.

Otolaryngology: Post-op checks; acute care visits (e.g. throat pain, allergy exacerbations, dizziness/vertigo and in some cases ear pain); and routine follow-up for certain diagnoses and medication refills (e.g. allergy, chronic sinusitis, Meniere's disease, sleep apnea).

Gastroenterology: New patient consults and evaluations; screening for who needs to be seen in person and who can be delayed; discussing test or pathology results; physician or staff conversations about rescheduling elective endoscopies.

Telemedicine Webinars Series Offered During COVID-19 Crisis

Modernizing Medicine will also be hosting an educational webinar series on telemedicine for the healthcare community.

Urgent COVID-19 Webinar: Using Telehealth at Your Practice: Thursday, March 26 at 12pm and 7pm EST Hear from Lisa Schmitz Mazur, Partner at McDermott Will & Emery, who advises healthcare providers and technology companies on a variety of legal, regulatory and compliance matters; and Michael Sherling, MD, MBA, chief medical and strategy officer on how to navigate telehealth during the current pandemic. Click here to register.

Upcoming specialty-specific webinars will follow. Click here to stay updated.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies are transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized in order to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Our specialty-specific, data-driven and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, plus revenue cycle management (RCM) services, were built by a team including specialty physicians and practice management professionals. Our suite of products and services is designed to transform the clinical, financial and operational aspects of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices. We also offer products designed specifically for ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Certain terms and conditions may apply to the use of modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient, and other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions. Use of modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient and other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions may in the future be contingent on paying fees or other charges determined by Modernizing Medicine. A subscription to EMA is required in order to use modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient. Fees for the use of EMA and Modernizing Medicine’s other products and services continue to apply. It is each provider’s responsibility to determine that the telemedicine visit meets medical necessity for that patient. Not all clinical scenarios may be appropriate for telemedicine visits, and the provider may need to evaluate the patient in person to establish a diagnosis or initiate treatment.

Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Bimonte

561-880-2998 x1576

alexandra.bimonte@modmed.com

www.modmed.com



Matter for Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Foley

978-518-4558

modmed@matternow.com

www.matternow.com