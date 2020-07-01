Now Accepting Applications for the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship

The scholarship honors late Red River CEO Jeff Sessions

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF) is pleased to announce the inaugural Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is now open for applications.

Jeff Sessions worked in executive leadership roles at Red River for over a decade and was the company’s CEO from 2017 to 2019, when he and his wife Elizabeth were killed in a tragic accident. This scholarship is established in Sessions’ name to preserve his unwavering commitment to the military community. It will fund educational pursuits for active duty and retired military pursuing careers in technology.

“Jeff was one of the most driven, passionate and generous men I have had the pleasure to know,” said Dan McGee, Red River COO. “He pushed us all to do more, to be better and pursue excellence, and this scholarship will push others do the same.”

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is open to active duty and retired military transitioning to a career in IT. Supporting a wide variety of educational opportunities, the Sessions Memorial Scholarship can be tailored to the unique needs of the applicant. This includes certification coursers, seminars, books or supplies. As many post-military careers follow non-traditional paths, this scholarship is flexible to support that transition.

Scholarship recipients are anticipated to be selected by the end of October.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will match the first $10,000 in donations to the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship. “Jeff was a visionary leader, an enthusiastic partner and a friend to me, and the Bruins Foundation,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “It is our honor to contribute to his enduring legacy and support the veterans he cared about so deeply.”

To learn more about the Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship, visit https://redrivercharitablefoundation.com/jeff-sessions-memorial-scholarship/.

