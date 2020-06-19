BusinessWire

Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, which is being held virtually.


About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Robert J. Buckley
(781) 266-5137

Business Wire

