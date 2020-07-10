BusinessWire

Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 6, 2020

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday, August 6, 2020.


The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Presentations and Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, October 5, 2020.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ray Nash
(781) 266-5137

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Top iMac & Mac Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Apple Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac & iMac Pro PC Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Posted on Author Business Wire

Cyber Monday experts share the best Apple Mac & iMac desktop PC deals for shoppers in 2019
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the best iMac & Mac deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Stripe have found the best Apple iMac, iMac Pro, M…
BusinessWire

CoreSite Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

Posted on Author Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced the income tax allocat…
BusinessWire

Western Digital OpenFlex™ NVMe-oF™ Device Selected as a Product of the Year by Storage Magazine

Posted on Author Business Wire

TechTarget Editors Designate OpenFlex F3100 Series Fabric Device as “Most Composable,” Lone NVMe-oF Product of the Year Award Winner Takes Silver in HCI and Composable Infrastructures Category
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital (NASDAQ…